US official: Boeing has 'good plan' for Dreamliner battery fix
#Market News
April 5, 2013 / 3:40 PM / in 4 years

US official: Boeing has 'good plan' for Dreamliner battery fix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 5 (Reuters) - Boeing Co has a “good plan” to fix the battery problem that has grounded its 787 Dreamliner jets since January, U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood said on Friday.

LaHood said he wants to ensure that the Dreamliner is safe before allowing the planes back in the air, and that no decision had been made on commercial flights.

“They’re doing the tests now, and we’ve agreed with the tests that they’re doing. And when they complete the tests, they’ll give us the information and we’ll make a decision,” LaHood said at the U.S. Export-Import Bank’s annual conference in Washington.

