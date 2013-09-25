FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish airline LOT adds filter glitches to list of Boeing claims
September 25, 2013 / 5:03 PM / 4 years ago

Polish airline LOT adds filter glitches to list of Boeing claims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 25(Reuters) - Poland’s flagship carrier LOT had to delay some of its Boeing 787 Dreamliner flights after checkups showed two planes lacked gas filters, the company’s spokeswoman said.

Barbara Pijanowska added LOT would add the cost of temporary replacement plane rentals to its list of compensation claims from Boeing.

“There was absolutely no danger to passengers. At a regular checkup, we found that two of our Dreamliners had no gas filters. That is not anything major, it’s a tiny glitch and the planes were at no time in danger,” she said.

“We have 100 percent trust and confidence in those planes. They are extremely safe these machines. (...) We are, however, adding this to the list of things from which we would like compensation.”

In July Lot’s chief executive said the carrier was demanding from Boeing money it had lost due to several incidents of Dreamliners being grounded.

