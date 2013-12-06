FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish LOT Dreamliner grounded in Chicago due to wind damage
#Market News
December 6, 2013 / 10:30 AM / 4 years ago

Polish LOT Dreamliner grounded in Chicago due to wind damage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - A Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by Poland’s LOT airline was grounded in Chicago on Friday after strong winds on a flight from Warsaw to the United States damaged its spoiler, a LOT spokeswoman said.

“The aircraft went from Warsaw to Chicago in a very strong wind for more than 10 hours. The flight from Chicago to Warsaw was cancelled due to a spoiler damage. The reason was a very strong wind,” Barbara Pijanowska-Kuras said.

The plane had been due to land back in Warsaw on Friday morning.

LOT also said that a couple of its local and European flights were cancelled on Friday due to strong winds as hurricane-force Storm Xaver swept into northern mainland Europe late Thursday.

