Polish LOT Dreamliner delayed in Mexico with fuel system glitch

WARSAW, Mar 23 (Reuters) - A Boeing 787 Dreamliner operated by Poland’s LOT airline was delayed in the Mexican city of Cancun on Sunday after a fuel system glitch triggered a check-up of the plane, a LOT spokeswoman said.

The plane’s electronic monitoring indicated a potential problem with the fuel system before take-off that required a check-up of the plane following standard procedures, spokeswoman Barbara Pijanowska-Kuras said.

“One of the elements required for the check-up is being flown in from New York, hence the delay,” she said.

The plane is expected to take off during the night, with a delay of about 24 hours. The passengers were accommodated in hotels, the spokeswoman added.

The 787 has suffered a series of glitches since its launch two years ago. Overheating batteries in some planes forced the grounding of its worldwide fleet for three months last year. Flights resumed in April 2013.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said that the Dreamliner was soundly designed and safe to fly. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Tom Heneghan)