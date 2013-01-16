FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Poland's LOT says Boeing Dreamliners flying as normal
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2013 / 11:15 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Poland's LOT says Boeing Dreamliners flying as normal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Poland’s LOT airline said its flight scheduled for Wednesday using the Boeing Dreamliner jet would go ahead as normal, after a run of incidents with the aircraft elsewhere raised safety concerns.

“We’ve decided to continue operations,” LOT spokesman Marek Klucinski told Polish television. “Today, the Dreamliner will go to Chicago.”

Japan’s two leading airlines grounded their fleets of Dreamliners on Wednesday after one of the jets made an emergency landing.

Klucinski said the Polish carrier had been told by Boeing that the problems affecting the Japanese-operated aircraft had been known to the manufacturer and were fixed in jets assembled later, including those operated by LOT.

He said the Polish state-owned airline was still taking delivery of the remaining three Dreamliners it had ordered from Boeing. LOT received its first Dreamliner in November last year, becoming the first European carrier to add the jet to its fleet.

“Of course, we would prefer to have no defects in our aircraft but it seems that every new plane has to go through some teething problems,” Klucinski said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.