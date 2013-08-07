FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish airline LOT cancels Dreamliner flight after computer reset
August 7, 2013

Polish airline LOT cancels Dreamliner flight after computer reset

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s flagship carrier LOT cancelled two Boeing 787 Dreamliner flights to Beijing and back after it was forced to reset an onboard computer, the airline said on Wednesday.

“We had to restart an onboard computer, which takes several hours,” said LOT spokeswoman Barbara Pijanowska-Kuras. “The same plane will fly to Chicago later today.”

LOT, the first European airline to add the Dreamliners to its fleet, currently has four of Boeing’s flagship planes that were grounded for months earlier this year over concerns with overheating batteries.

Technical glitches unrelated to the batteries forced LOT to cancel several Dreamliner flights last month.

The Polish carrier restarted a connection to Beijing earlier this month using the Dreamliner.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
