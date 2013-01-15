FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Norwegian Air: Dreamliner mishaps normal for new aircraft
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 15, 2013 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

Norwegian Air: Dreamliner mishaps normal for new aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Norwegian Air Shuttle, which is set to receive its first Boeing 787 Dreamliner in just a few months, considers the recent mishaps with the aircraft type normal and has not lost its confidence, its CEO said on Tuesday.

A series of incidents which raised safety concerns and resulted in investigations in both Japan and the U.S. are part of bringing a new aircraft type into service, Norwegian CEO Bjoern Kjos told reporters.

“These things happen. You always have minor problems when you start flying new aircraft,” Kjos said.

He added that the 787 has had fewer start up problems than Boeing’s wildly successful 777 in the 1990s.

He added he expected no delivery delays.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.