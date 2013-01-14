FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US safety investigators studying battery from Boeing plane fire
January 14, 2013 / 9:41 PM / in 5 years

US safety investigators studying battery from Boeing plane fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Safety Board said on Monday it was analyzing the lithium-ion battery and burned wire bundles as part of its investigation into the Jan. 7 fire aboard a Japan Airlines Boeing 787 at Boston’s Logan Airport.

The safety board said in a news release that NTSB investigators plan to disassemble the battery this week after studying the internal condition of the battery at an independent test facility over the weekend. Investigators also took possession of burned wire bundles, the APU battery charger and several memory modules.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
