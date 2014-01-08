FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Final report on Boeing 787 battery probe to come in fall- U.S.
January 8, 2014 / 5:00 PM / 4 years ago

Final report on Boeing 787 battery probe to come in fall- U.S.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board said on Wednesday the investigative work on a battery fire aboard a Japan Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner plane in January 2013 would be completed by the end of March.

The agency said its final report on the incident at Boston Logan International Airport would be presented at a public meeting in Washington in the fall.

Members of the investigative team have been working for months in the United States, Japan, France, and Taiwan.

Boeing’s Dreamliner fleet was grounded by U.S. aviation authorities for several weeks after the incident.

