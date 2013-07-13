FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FACTBOX-Who operates the Boeing 787 Dreamliner
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 13, 2013 / 1:10 AM / in 4 years

FACTBOX-Who operates the Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

July 13 (Reuters) - A parked Boeing 787 Dreamliner owned by
Ethiopian Airlines caught fire at London Heathrow airport on
Friday, sparking an investigation just 11 weeks after regulators
ended a worldwide grounding of the same type of aircraft.
 
    The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, but images
showed the damage in a different part of the aircraft from bays
where burning batteries had triggered the four-month grounding.
    Other operators said they would continue flying the 787, the
world's first passenger jet built mainly from carbon-composites.
    Boeing has delivered 68 Dreamliners to 13 airlines.
    In total, it has sold 930 of the lightweight carbon-plastic
jets, which have an average list price around $250 million.
    Orders include 519 of the 210-250-seat 787-8 model, which
entered service in 2011 and is so far the only type flying.
    A larger 250-290-seat version, the 787-9 Dreamliner, is
expected to make its maiden flight later this year.
    Last month, Boeing launched a 323-seat version known as the
787-10 with 80 new orders. It will enter service in 2018-19.
    European rival Airbus has begun flight trials of a
competing carbon-composite jet, the A350.
    Following are the airlines that have taken deliveries of the
787.
    
         Customer Name               Deliveries
 Air India                                7
 All Nippon Airways                      20
 British Airways*                         2
 China Southern Airlines                  2
 Ethiopian Airlines                       4
 Hainan Airlines*                         1
 Norwegian (via lessor ILFC)*             1
 Japan Airlines                           9
 LAN Airlines                             3
 LOT Polish Airlines                      4
 Qatar Airways                            6
 TUI Travel PLC                           3
 United Air Lines                         6
                                                    
                    787-8 Total          68
                                          
                                 
 * BA due to start 787 service in Sept; Norwegian Air due to
start operations in July. Hainan took delivery July 7.
    

 (Compiled by Alwyn Scott, Tim Hepher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.