Polish Dreamliner turns back after take-off
#Market News
April 3, 2015 / 8:22 AM / 2 years ago

Polish Dreamliner turns back after take-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Polish state airline LOT said on Friday that one of its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft returned to Warsaw shortly after take-off because of “non-standard turbulence”.

“During take-off a gust of strong wind caused non-standard turbulence, which was reported by the crew,” LOT said in a statement.

“According to standard procedures and within his competences, the captain took the decision to return to Warsaw airport to check the airplane,” LOT said.

The Dreamliner has landed and is currently undergoing technical checks, the airline said. There were no reports of any injuries. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
