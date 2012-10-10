Boeing on course to achieve 787 production target-executive

NAGOYA, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Boeing Co is on course to achieve a difficult production target for the fuel-efficient 787 jets, an executive said on Wednesday, after the company fell behind its initial delivery schedule in the lightweight aircraft on development delays.

“We made mistakes along the way. We are currently on path to achieve 10” a month, Jeffrey Luckey, vice president in charge supply management for the 787, said on the sidelines of the Japan Aerospace International Exhibition in Nagoya.

Boeing now makes three and a half of the new carbon-composite jets a month. It plans to raise output to five a month by the end of the year and then to 10 a month by the end of 2013. The company now has 325 suppliers building parts for the 787 in 5,000 factories worldwide, Luckey said.