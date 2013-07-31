FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar 787 back in air after 10-day outage -Flightaware
July 31, 2013 / 11:08 AM / in 4 years

Qatar 787 back in air after 10-day outage -Flightaware

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, July 31 (Reuters) - A Qatar Airways 787 Dreamliner that was grounded last week amid reports of a problem with an electrical panel resumed flying on Wednesday, web tracking service Flightaware said.

The aircraft, known as A7-BCB, was en route to Frankfurt from Doha after a 10-day grounding, according to the website.

Qatar Airways said it had no immediate comment.

The airline said last week it had taken the Boeing passenger jet out of service temporarily for what it described as a “minor” technical issue.

Two people familiar with the matter, asking not to be identified, said smoke had been reported near an electrical compartment while the jet was on the ground in Doha.

The 787 has suffered a spate of mishaps in recent weeks, including a fire on an Ethiopian Airlines 787 that broke out while the plane was parked at a remote stand at London’s Heathrow airport on July 12.

Boeing said last week it stands by the integrity of the aircraft, which was cleared as safe to fly after a three-month worldwide grounding due to battery problems earlier this year.

