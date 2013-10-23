FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing to increase 787 production to 12 per month in 2016
October 23, 2013 / 12:59 PM / 4 years ago

Boeing to increase 787 production to 12 per month in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Wednesday that it plans to increase production of the 787 Dreamliner to 12 aircraft per month in 2016, up from a target of 10 per month by the end of 2013.

The company said it plans to further ramp up the production rate of its newest, high-tech plane to 14 per month before the end of the decade. Rising production allows the company to book more revenue and increases its cash flow.

The forecast came as Boeing posted results that exceeded expectations, largely on rising commercial aircraft production, sending its stock up more than 3 percent in pre-market trading .

