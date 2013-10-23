Boeing CEO says not satisfied with 787 dispatch reliability

NEW YORK, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Boeing Co’s chief executive said on Wednesday that the company is “making good progress” on improving the dispatch reliability of the 787 Dreamliner, but said it is not satisfied with reliability that is currently about 97 percent.

CEO Jim McNerney, speaking on a conference call with analysts and reporters, said the company anticipates launching the 777-8X and 777-9X planes later this year, but didn’t indicate more precise timing.

Dispatch reliability refers to how often a plane leaves on time, as opposed to being delayed by a mechanical issue.