Boeing raises forecast as third-quarter profit jumps
October 23, 2013 / 11:58 AM / 4 years ago

Boeing raises forecast as third-quarter profit jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said Wednesday that adjusted profit increased in the third quarter, and it raised its full-year forecast, reflecting booming commercial aircraft production.

Revenue rose 11 percent from a year earlier to $22.13 billion, driven by a 14 percent increase in aircraft deliveries. “Core” earnings, which exclude some pension and other costs, rose to $1.80 a share from $1.55.

Boeing said it expects full-year core earnings per share of $6.50 to $6.65, up from a prior forecast of $6.20 to $6.40.

