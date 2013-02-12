FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Boeing, Elbit to collaborate on self-defence aircraft systems
February 12, 2013 / 9:36 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Boeing, Elbit to collaborate on self-defence aircraft systems

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Boeing and Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest publicly traded defence contractor, have signed an agreement to jointly sell self-defence systems for Boeing military aircraft in international markets.

Under the memorandum of understanding, the companies will offer Elbit’s Directed Infrared Counter Measure (DIRCM) systems for Boeing military fixed-wing and vertical-lift aircraft, they said on Tuesday.

A market source told Reuters that in the first stage there is potential to install a few hundred systems.

Shares of Elbit were down 0.2 percent in late morning trade in Tel Aviv in a flat overall market.

The Elbit systems, produced by Elbit Systems Electro-Optics ELOP, are lightweight, compact systems designed to protect aircraft from common battlefield threats.

Boeing’s Network & Space Systems and Boeing Military Aircraft are working together to integrate the systems onto new and existing aircraft, as well as to provide signature analysis and end-to-end services and support.

“Boeing is partnering with pioneering firms worldwide to bring advanced technology to our customers,” said Network & Space Systems President Roger Krone.

