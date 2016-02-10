Boeing to cut commercial airplane jobs to reduce costs

SEATTLE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Wednesday it will cut jobs at its commercial airplane unit as part of an ongoing effort to reduce costs.

The company, the world’s biggest aircraft maker, said it would begin making cuts with managers and executives in the unit, which is the biggest part of the company’s operations. The extent of job reductions was not clear.

“The overall employment impact will depend on how effectively we bring down costs as a whole,” Boeing said. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)