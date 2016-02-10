FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing to cut commercial airplane jobs to reduce costs
#Market News
February 10, 2016 / 9:30 PM / 2 years ago

Boeing to cut commercial airplane jobs to reduce costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Wednesday it will cut jobs at its commercial airplane unit as part of an ongoing effort to reduce costs.

The company, the world’s biggest aircraft maker, said it would begin making cuts with managers and executives in the unit, which is the biggest part of the company’s operations. The extent of job reductions was not clear.

“The overall employment impact will depend on how effectively we bring down costs as a whole,” Boeing said. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
