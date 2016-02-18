FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 18, 2016 / 5:52 AM / 2 years ago

Boeing engineers' union overwhelmingly backs new labor contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Boeing Co’s engineers’ union ratified six-year labor contracts by a wide margin on Wednesday, a vote that ensures stability during a period when Boeing is bringing out new versions of its two most profitable jetliners.

More than 70 percent of voters backed the agreements for two bargaining units that cover 20,000 workers, marking a sharp shift from contentious negotiations over the last contract in 2012, the union said. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

