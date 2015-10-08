Ex-Im Bank saga risks Boeing jet orders - Ethiopian Airlines

(Reuters) - Ethiopian Airlines told Boeing Co that the shutdown of the U.S. Export-Import Bank raised concerns about the airline’s ability to take delivery of Boeing jets already ordered and would force it to reevaluate future orders.

Boeing, which is fighting hard to get the trade bank reauthorized by Congress, on Thursday released a letter from the airline, saying it had 21 aircraft on order that had not been delivered with a total list price of more than $2.5 billion.

Using U.S. Commerce Department estimates for the impact on jobs of every $1 billion in aerospace orders, Boeing said the loss of those orders would affect 14,367 jobs at Boeing, its suppliers and in surrounding communities.

Ethiopian Airlines Chief Executive Tewolde GebreMariam told Boeing in the letter dated Oct. 3 that uncertainty about the future of the bank had put Boeing “at a competitive disadvantage relative to manufacturers in other countries that continue to support their export credit agencies.”

Unless Congress revived the bank, Ethiopian Airlines would have to reevaluate future orders of U.S. aircraft at a time when it is finalizing plans to double its fleet to 150 aircraft by 2025, he said.

Boeing, Ex-Im’s biggest beneficiary with $7 billion worth of loans and guarantees last year, released a similar letter last week from South Africa’s Comair Ltd that involved $1.1 billion in aircraft orders.

Boeing has also lost two satellite orders since the bank’s charter lapsed at the end of June, halting its lending, loan guarantees and trade insurance.

A small group of Republicans have targeted the bank as an example of “corporate welfare.” Supporters say it allows U.S. companies to compete for orders overseas, and actually produced $675 million in revenues for federal coffers last year.

Boeing and other Ex-Im backers hope to resuscitate the bank in coming weeks, with a group of House Republicans and Democrats aiming to put the issue to a vote through a rarely effective procedural maneuver known as a discharge petition.

Ethiopian’s GebreMariam told Ray Conner, who heads Boeing’s commercial aircraft business, said two companies had been doing business for 70 years but continued uncertainty about the bank’s future was “an ongoing source of concerns and frustration.”

Having access to Ex-Im financing allowed the airline to fund large and long-term acquisitions and borrow in its own currency, which lowered the exchange rate risk, he said, adding that the airline had never defaulted on any Ex-Im guarantees. (Additional reporting by David Lawder)