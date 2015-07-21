FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Boeing says 777, 777X demand consistently strong; EVA Airways to buy 787s
#Market News
July 21, 2015 / 5:05 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Boeing says 777, 777X demand consistently strong; EVA Airways to buy 787s

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - John Wojick, global sales senior vice president of Boeing Co, says in a joint press briefing with EVA Airways Corp in Taipei:

* Boeing aims to sell 50 to 60 777X and 777 passenger jets combined by the end of 2015, versus 44 sold so far this year, as demand is consistently strong

* Boeing is seeing “a bit of growth” in the freighter market after many years of near stagnation, in part because electronics products have become smaller to carry.

Austin Cheng, president of EVA Airways, Taiwan’s second-largest carrier, says:

* EVA Airways plans to buy 24 to 26 Boeing 787 jets for around $65 billion at listed price, with delivery slated for 2018 to 2019. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
