April 7, 2016 / 3:13 PM / a year ago

Boeing CEO says sales at risk due to Export-Import paralysis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 7 (Reuters) - Boeing Co is on the verge of losing sales due to the lack of a quorum on the U.S. Export-Import Bank, a situation that prevents it from providing financing for sizeable transactions, Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg said on Thursday.

The Senate Banking Committee should allow a vote on an EXIM board appointment, Muilenburg said at the trade-finance agency’s annual conference in Washington. The appointment has been held up for months, leaving only two board members, not enough to approve loans or guarantees of more than $10 million, which effectively blocks deals for Boeing and power equipment maker General Electric Co. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott and David Lawder; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

