Boeing's largest union calls McNerney job threat "unacceptable"

NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - The president of Boeing Co’s largest union called “unacceptable” a threat by Boeing Chairman Jim McNerney to move jobs due to the uncertain future of the U.S. Export-Import Bank, a sign of discord between the plane maker and its labor force.

“The only Boeing job that should leave this country is his,” said Jon Holden, president of International Association of Machinists District 751, which represents more than 30,000 workers at Boeing.

“This is one more example of how Jim McNerney operated during his years as Boeing’s CEO - threatening the livelihood of his employees and jeopardizing the communities they live in in order to get what he wants. Enough is enough. It is time for him to go,” Holden said.

McNerney, who stepped down as chief executive on July 1, said earlier on Wednesday that Boeing was actively considering moving “key pieces” of its operations to other countries because Congress has not re-authorized the Ex-Im Bank’s charter, which expired on June 30. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)