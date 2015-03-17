FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing commercial airplane CEO presses for Ex-Im Bank renewal
March 17, 2015 / 3:20 PM / 2 years ago

Boeing commercial airplane CEO presses for Ex-Im Bank renewal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 17 (Reuters) - Boeing Co favors multi-year renewal of the U.S. Export-Import Bank instead of another stopgap measure, the head of the company’s commercial airplanes business said on Tuesday.

If the U.S. Ex-Im bank is not available, “airlines are going to go somewhere else to get their aircraft,” Ray Conner, chief executive officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said at an aviation summit in Washington, D.C.

The credit facility offered for exports such as Boeing aircraft helps create jobs, has very low risk, “and last time I checked it made money,” he said. “This is not a bad thing and we should all support it.”

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
