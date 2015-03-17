UPDATE 1-Boeing commercial airplane CEO presses for Ex-Im Bank renewal

(Adds remarks on transportation, port slowdown)

By Alwyn Scott

March 17 (Reuters) - Boeing Co favors multi-year renewal of the U.S. export credit agency instead of another stopgap measure, the head of the company’s commercial airplanes business said on Tuesday.

The Export-Import Bank, which provides support to U.S. exporters and the buyers of U.S. goods, is targeted for closure by some conservative Republicans who say it usurps the role of the private sector and provides “welfare” for big business.

The agency faces a June deadline for renewal.

If the U.S. Ex-Im bank is not available, “airlines are going to go somewhere else to get their aircraft,” Ray Conner, chief executive officer of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said at an aviation summit in Washington, D.C.

The credit facility offered for exports such as Boeing aircraft helps create jobs, has very low risk, “and last time I checked it made money,” he said. “This is not a bad thing and we should all support it.”

Conner also voiced concern about the poor state of U.S. transportation infrastructure and a slowdown at West Coast ports. Boeing ships large volumes of goods by rail and highway. Last year a train derailment caused the loss of six 737 jet fuselages.

The West Coast port slowdown was “extremely difficult” for Boeing and the company is still working through the issues it caused, he said. The slowdown, amid protracted contract talks with longshoreman, ended in February with predictions that it could take two months for congestion to subside.

Boeing’s aircraft production depends on precise delivery of parts, leaving it vulnerable to shipping disruptions.

Conner declined to take sides on a dispute between U.S. and Gulf airlines over subsidies, but said Boeing backs open-skies agreements that allow airlines to fly to other countries (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Christian Plumb)