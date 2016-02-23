FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FAA proposes fix for Boeing 787 Dreamliner
February 23, 2016 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

FAA proposes fix for Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration proposed a new airworthiness directive (AD) for some of Boeing Co’s 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft after a report found a defect in a wing component.

The report said certain web fastener holes might not have been deburred properly when manufactured.

This can develop fatigue cracking and weaken the primary wing structure so it cannot sustain limit load, the FAA said.

The AD, effective March 9, required revising the maintenance or inspection program to include an airworthiness limitation for repetitive inspections of the web fastener holes in the overwing flex-tees, the FAA said.

Boeing was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

