March 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it had adopted a new airworthiness directive for some of Boeing Co’s planes following a review of the fuel systems conducted by the planemaker.

The directive would involve Boeing's 737, 757, 767 and 777 jets, effective April 5. (1.usa.gov/1TOHI24) (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)