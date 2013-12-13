FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing wins orders worth up to $873 million for F/A-18 upgrades
December 13, 2013

Boeing wins orders worth up to $873 million for F/A-18 upgrades

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Boeing Co has won contracts worth up to $873 million for a variety of system upgrades for its F/A-18 A/B, C/D, E/F fighter planes, and the EA-18G electronic attack planes for the U.S. Navy and allied governments, the U.S. Defense Department announced on Thursday.

This contract was awarded on an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity basis with work to be completed in December 2018.

It covers a range of possible upgrades for the U.S. Navy and the governments of Australia, Finland, Switzerland, Kuwait, Malaysia, and Canada, which operate the Boeing warplanes.

