U.S. Navy confirms Boeing jets on "unfunded" priority list
#Market News
March 10, 2014 / 9:46 PM / 4 years ago

U.S. Navy confirms Boeing jets on "unfunded" priority list

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy’s top admiral on Monday confirmed that the Navy would include Boeing Co EA-18G electronic attack planes on a list of “unfunded” priorities requested by Congress, saying the Navy might need the jets to carry out future missions.

Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Jonathan Greenert told reporters the jets would be included to help the Navy carry out future requirements for electronic attack capabilities, subject to several studies being conducted by the Defense Department.

The Navy did not include funding for Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets or EA-18G Growlers in its fiscal 2015 budget or a separate “growth” fund established by the White House.

But Greenert said the Navy needed additional jets since the current fleet of Growlers were the U.S. military’s only option for carrying out electronic attack.

A senior Navy official said the Navy would request 22 Growlers in its list, which must still be vetted by Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and the Joint Chiefs of Staff before it is sent to Congress.

Reuters reported last week that the Navy planned to add 22 Growlers to the list.

