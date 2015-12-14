FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 14, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 2 years ago

Boeing sees no impact on production from fire at Everett factory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Monday that a weekend fire at its factory in Everett, Washington, would have no impact on aircraft production.

The fire occurred Saturday night in a newly constructed building that will house wing manufacturing operations for Boeing’s new 777X jetliner, due out in 2020.

The building was unoccupied at the time and the small fire was quickly put out without injuries, Boeing said. The incident will have “absolutely no impact to (the) 777X schedule,” Boeing spokesman Doug Alder said. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

