Boeing's newest, largest Dreamliner jet makes first test flight

NORTH CHARLESTON, South Carolina, March 31 (Reuters) - B oeing Co's newest and largest Dreamliner model, the 787-10, took off successfully on its first flight on Friday, kicking off a flight test program for the high-tech jet.

The plane, which sells for $312.8 million at list price and rounds out a family of three carbon-fiber composite Dreamliners, is being built exclusively at Boeing's factory in North Charleston, South Carolina. The facility is Boeing's only jetliner assembly factory outside of Washington state. (Reporting by Harriet McLeod in North Charleston and Alwyn Scott in New York; Editing by Bernadette Baum)