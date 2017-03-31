FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Boeing's 787-10 Dreamliner successfully completes first flight
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 31, 2017 / 6:50 PM / 5 months ago

Boeing's 787-10 Dreamliner successfully completes first flight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., March 31 (Reuters) - Boeing Co's 787-10 Dreamliner successfully completed its first fight on Friday, kicking off a testing program for the new high-tech aircraft that is due to enter service next year.

The Boeing jetliner, the biggest of the three-member 787 family, touched down at 2:35 pm EDT (1825 GMT) at Charleston International Airport after its five-hour initial flight, according to a Reuters witness. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York and Harriet McLeod in North Charleston; Editing by Andrew Hay)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.