Boeing's 787-10 Dreamliner successfully completes first flight

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., March 31 (Reuters) - Boeing Co's 787-10 Dreamliner successfully completed its first fight on Friday, kicking off a testing program for the new high-tech aircraft that is due to enter service next year.

The Boeing jetliner, the biggest of the three-member 787 family, touched down at 2:35 pm EDT (1825 GMT) at Charleston International Airport after its five-hour initial flight, according to a Reuters witness. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott in New York and Harriet McLeod in North Charleston; Editing by Andrew Hay)