Japan govt: 787 test flights not part of certification process
March 26, 2013 / 2:30 AM / 5 years ago

Japan govt: 787 test flights not part of certification process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s transport ministry said on Tuesday Boeing Co’s test flight of its troubled Dreamliner jets would not be part of its certification process but could help the firm prepare for later battery test flights.

Boeing’s Dreamliner jets have been grounded worldwide since January after two separate incidents with a lithium-ion battery on board Japan Airlines Co Ltd and All Nippon Airways Co Ltd flights.

The U.S. aircraft maker said the two-hour 787 test flight on Monday “went according to plan” and it would go ahead with another flight test to gather data to be submitted to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration.

Japan’s Civil Aviation Bureau, however, said on Tuesday it was still too early to comment on when Boeing’s 787 flights might resume.

