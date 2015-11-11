FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Boeing drops GKN for part of 737MAX plan, delivery on track for 2017
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 11, 2015 / 1:42 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Boeing drops GKN for part of 737MAX plan, delivery on track for 2017

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates Tuesday story with GKN comment)

Nov 11 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said it has dropped GKN PLC as a supplier for one component on its 737 MAX jetliner, while it reaffirmed its expectation for delivery of the jet to customers beginning in 2017.

The company had made changes to the design of the inner walls of the thrust reverser on its new 737 and is in negotiations with a new supplier, Boeing spokesman Doug Alder, in a statement on Tuesday, said.

The Chicago-based aircraft maker reaffirmed its earlier expectation of rolling out the first 737 before the end of this year, flying it in early 2016 and delivering it to customers on time beginning in the third quarter of 2017.

GKN declined to comment on Boeing’s move. The British engineer remains on the 737MAX progamme as a supplier of several other components including winglets, engine lipskins and window frames.

Boeing said that the change in design approach incorporated technology and findings from its other aircraft models.

“We made this decision to ensure we have a product that is not only maintainable and reliable but is producible at the high production rates of the 737 programme,” Boeing’s spokesman said in a statement. (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Sarah Young in London; Editing by Leslie Adler and William Hardy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.