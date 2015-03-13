Boeing wins $714 mln deal for more CH-47 helicopters

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - Boeing Co has been awarded a contract valued at $714 million for additional work on CH-47 helicopters for the U.S. Army, the U.S. Defense Department said on Friday.

The contract, which runs through Dec. 31, 2020, covers 26 remanufactured CH-47F helicopters, four new CH-47s, and includes an option for two additional helicopters, the Pentagon said in its daily digest of major arms contracts.

The contract, a modification of an existing contract with Boeing, also includes funding for parts and supplies with a long lead time, according to the notice.