March 13, 2015 / 10:01 PM / 3 years ago

Boeing wins $714 mln deal for more CH-47 helicopters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 13 (Reuters) - Boeing Co has been awarded a contract valued at $714 million for additional work on CH-47 helicopters for the U.S. Army, the U.S. Defense Department said on Friday.

The contract, which runs through Dec. 31, 2020, covers 26 remanufactured CH-47F helicopters, four new CH-47s, and includes an option for two additional helicopters, the Pentagon said in its daily digest of major arms contracts.

The contract, a modification of an existing contract with Boeing, also includes funding for parts and supplies with a long lead time, according to the notice.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
