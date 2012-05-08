FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Boeing, EVA Air finalize deal for three 777s
May 8, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Boeing, EVA Air finalize deal for three 777s

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Plane-maker Boeing Co on Tuesday said it finalized an order with Taipei-based EVA Airways Corp for three 777-300ERs valued at about $895 million at list prices.

The order also includes purchase rights for an additional four airplanes, Boeing said in a statement.

The carrier is expanding its fleet to increase frequency to mainland China and new destinations in north Asia, Boeing said. Boeing competes for airplane orders with its European rival Airbus.

In addition to the Boeing order for three 777-300ERs, EVA Air also will lease four 777-300ERs from GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), Boeing said. EVA Air currently operates 15 777-300ERs.

GECAS is the commercial aircraft leasing and financing arm of General Electric.

