U.S. NTSB adds expert to 787 probe, adds Energy Dept expert
February 1, 2013 / 8:06 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. NTSB adds expert to 787 probe, adds Energy Dept expert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board on Friday said it was looking closely at flight data recorded by a Boeing Co 787 Dreamliner for any information about the performance of a battery that caught fire at Boston airport on Jan. 7, and its charging system.

The safety board said an expert from the Department of Energy had joined the investigation, as all 50 Boeing 787s remained grounded.

An NTSB investigator would also travel to France with a “battery contactor” from the battery fire for an examination at the company’s office, the safety board said in its seventh update on the battery fire.

