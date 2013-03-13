FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ILFC urges Boeing not to rush 777X project, backs bigger 787
March 13, 2013 / 8:25 PM / in 5 years

ILFC urges Boeing not to rush 777X project, backs bigger 787

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ORLANDO, Fla., March 13 (Reuters) - A major U.S. leasing company has urged Boeing not to rush into developing a replacement for its 777 wide-body airliner, contrasting with pressure from some airlines to refresh its popular mini-jumbo.

Henri Courpron, chief executive of AIG subsidiary International Lease Finance Corp, said Boeing’s hot-selling, 365-seat 777-300ER would work well for the industry into the next decade.

“The 777-300ER is working fine and does not have much competition. It is a formidable airplane. Why break that?” Courpron said in a telephone interview. “The market does not need a replacement any time soon.”

He said Boeing in any case had its hands full resolving a crisis over the grounding of its 787 Dreamliner.

