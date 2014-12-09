FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing to cut 747-8 production in Sept 2015; sees slow cargo market
December 9, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 3 years ago

Boeing to cut 747-8 production in Sept 2015; sees slow cargo market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Tuesday it will cut production of its iconic 747-8 jumbo jet to 1.3 planes per month from 1.5 per month, starting in September 2015.

The planned decrease means Boeing will produce two fewer airplanes per year, Boeing said. The cut is being made “because the near-term recovery in the cargo market has not been as robust as expected,” Boeing said.

“We continue to believe in the long-term strength of the freighter market and the 747-8 is uniquely positioned to capture this demand,” it added.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott

