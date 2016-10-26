FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing will not cut 777 output rate by more than 2 a month -CEO
October 26, 2016 / 5:50 PM / 10 months ago

Boeing will not cut 777 output rate by more than 2 a month -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Boeing Co will not cut production of its 777 jetliner by more than two planes a month and will take more time to decide whether a cut is needed, Chief Executive Dennis Muilenburg said on Wednesday.

Boeing already plans to cut production of the wide-body plane to seven a month next year from 8.3 currently, and many experts expect a further cut to five a month due to slow sales and transition to a successor jet, the 777X. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chris Reese)

