6 months ago
Boeing expects 787 MAX-9 to fly in April; on course for 2018 delivery
February 14, 2017 / 6:01 PM / 6 months ago

Boeing expects 787 MAX-9 to fly in April; on course for 2018 delivery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Tuesday it plans to fly its new 737 MAX-9 aircraft for the first time in April, a further sign the company will start delivering the large version of the workhorse plane in 2018.

Delivery of the single-aisle 737 MAX models, which replace the current 737 "NG" introduced in 1997, is crucial for Boeing to hit the financial targets it has promised investors and to offset slowing output of some of its largest jets such as the 777 and 747. Airlines want the MAX because it burns significantly less fuel than current models. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

