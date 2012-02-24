Boeing names Loftis to lead 787 program

* Fancher, prior 787 general manager, named to 777 program

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Friday that Larry Loftis was named general manager of its 787 Dreamliner plane program, succeeding Scott Fancher who is taking on new assignments with the 777 program.

The changes are effective immediately, the plane maker said.

This week, Boeing said as many as 55 assembled 787s could have a flaw in the fuselage that will take 10 to 14 days per plane to repair.

The carbon-composite 787 is about three years behind its original schedule, and some experts have expressed concern this latest issue could jeopardize the company’s stated production-rate target of 10 planes a month by the end of next year.