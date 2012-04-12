FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Boeing takes orders for 4 787s, loses one
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 12, 2012 / 4:21 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Boeing takes orders for 4 787s, loses one

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 12 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Thursday that it had taken orders for four 787s from Transaero Airlines and lost one order for a 787 from an unnamed customer.

The company had previously announced the Transaero order, which was valued at $744 million at list prices. The order appeared on Boeing’s weekly order book update on Thursday.

The 787 Dreamliner is a light-weight, carbon-composite airplane that came to market last year after three years of development delays.

The company has about 850 Dreamliners on its books. For 2012, the company has seen a net loss of six 787 orders due to cancellations. China Eastern Airlines scrapped an order for 24 787 Dreamliners last month.

Boeing, which competes for sales with Airbus, has taken a net total of 415 orders for the year.

Shares of Boeing were up 2.4 percent at $73.50 on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.