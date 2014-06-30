FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing delivers first 787-9 to Air New Zealand
#Market News
June 30, 2014 / 10:35 PM / 3 years ago

Boeing delivers first 787-9 to Air New Zealand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, June 30 (Reuters) - Boeing Co contractually delivered its first 787-9 to Air New Zealand on Monday, allowing Boeing to book the delivery of the new, stretched Dreamliner in its second-quarter results.

Air New Zealand said it plans to take physical delivery of the plane on July 9 and fly it away from Seattle on July 10. The plane is due to enter service with the airline on Oct. 15, likely after All Nippon Airways begins service with 787-9s that are due for delivery in July. ANA already operates the smaller 787-8, and so requires less flight training to fly the bigger version.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bernard Orr

