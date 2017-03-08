FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Boeing says 737 MAX 10X jet has support from airlines, suppliers
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2017 / 5:04 PM / 5 months ago

Boeing says 737 MAX 10X jet has support from airlines, suppliers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, March 8 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Wednesday that its proposed 737 MAX 10X aircraft has drawn plaudits from numerous airlines and interest from parts suppliers, a rebuttal to criticisms aired at an industry conference on Tuesday.

"I'm frankly bullish on the airplane," Keith Leverkuhn, vice president and general manager of Boeing's 737 MAX program, said on a conference call with journalists. "The conference down south at ISTAT was important," he added, referring to the recent International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading conference in San Diego. "But you have to know that we're listing to customers around the globe...many of whom have expressed enthusiasm for it." (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.