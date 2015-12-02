FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing completes detailed design for longest Dreamliner
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 2, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Boeing completes detailed design for longest Dreamliner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said it completed detailed design for its newest and longest of three 787 jet models, the 787-10 Dreamliner, two weeks ahead of schedule.

The milestone would mean the planemaker can release information needed to build parts and tools for procurement.

Major assembly of the 787-10 will begin in 2016, followed by first flight in 2017 and first delivery in 2018, Boeing said.

The 787-10 has so far received 164 orders from nine customers, accounting for 14 percent of all 787 orders, the company said on Wednesday.

The 787-10 is eagerly awaited by airlines seeking its increased seating. The plane will carry 323 passengers, 33 percent more than the 787-8 and 15 percent more than 787-9, with significantly lower fuel consumption than current-generation jets of similar size. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.