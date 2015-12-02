Boeing completes detailed design for longest Dreamliner

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said it completed detailed design for its newest and longest of three 787 jet models, the 787-10 Dreamliner, two weeks ahead of schedule.

The milestone would mean the planemaker can release information needed to build parts and tools for procurement.

Major assembly of the 787-10 will begin in 2016, followed by first flight in 2017 and first delivery in 2018, Boeing said.

The 787-10 has so far received 164 orders from nine customers, accounting for 14 percent of all 787 orders, the company said on Wednesday.

The 787-10 is eagerly awaited by airlines seeking its increased seating. The plane will carry 323 passengers, 33 percent more than the 787-8 and 15 percent more than 787-9, with significantly lower fuel consumption than current-generation jets of similar size. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)