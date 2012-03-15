FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing to move 787-9 tail production out of Seattle
#Market News
March 15, 2012 / 10:37 PM / 6 years ago

Boeing to move 787-9 tail production out of Seattle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said it will move production of horizontal tail of its 787-9 Dreamliners from Seattle to Salt Lake City, Utah, and to Alenia of Italy by late 2012.

A company spokesman told Reuters the move would not result in any job losses in the Seattle plant.

“Once that work moves out of the development center, other projects start coming through,” Doug Alder said by phone.

With the move, Salt Lake City will have more than 100 jobs, he said.

Boeing expects the Salt Lake City center to deliver their first stabilizer in the first quarter 2013. The date for first delivery from Alenia is still being finalized, the company said.

