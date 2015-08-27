FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing finalizes blueprint for 777X aircraft
August 27, 2015 / 1:38 PM / 2 years ago

Boeing finalizes blueprint for 777X aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said it finalized the blueprint for the development of 777-9, the first member of the 777X aircraft family to be developed.

Boeing said on Thursday it had completed the firm configuration milestone for the aircraft, marking the completion of configuration trade studies required to finalize its capability and basic design.

Production of the 777X jets, the upgraded version of Boeing’s 777-300ER passenger jet, is set to begin in 2017, the aircraft maker said. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

