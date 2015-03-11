FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Air Lease CEO sees demand for new Boeing jet that seats up to 250
March 11, 2015 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

Air Lease CEO sees demand for new Boeing jet that seats up to 250

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHOENIX, March 11 (Reuters) - An aircraft leasing company threw its weight behind studies being carried out by Boeing Cp on a potential replacement for its discontinued 757 on Tuesday, saying there would be demand for a new jet that seats 200 to 250 in the next eight to 12 years.

Steven Udvar-Hazy, chief executive officer of Air Lease Corp , endorsed the concept at a gathering of financiers that has focused on a 757 replacement as the next promising niche following a wave of aircraft upgrades and new developments.

“In the Boeing family, there might be a gap between the largest 737 and the smallest 787 as the 767 fades away,” Udvar-Hazy said at a conference organized by the International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading (ISTAT). (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

