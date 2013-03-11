Boeing confident it has permanent 787 battery fix - VP

ORLANDO, Fla., March 11 (Reuters) - Boeing is confident that proposed changes to the 787 Dreamliner will provide a permanent solution to battery problems that grounded its newest jet, a senior executive said on Monday.

It has also made significant progress in pulling together a plan to launch a revamped version of its best-selling 777 wide-body jet, Boeing Commercial Airplanes marketing vice-president Randy Tinseth told a conference of aviation financiers.

Based on a mixed bag of industry indicators, Boeing also sees continued strength in the aircraft market despite uncertainty over the world economy, Tinseth told the International Society of Transport Aircraft Trading.